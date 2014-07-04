Canon Andrew White deserves a knighthood - Part II
Further to His Grace's previous post, here is Part II of this crucial insight into the ministry of the 'Vicar of Baghdad' (who is serving the Lord in Iraq because the Church of England considered a London parish would be "too stressful" for a vicar with MS).
So, I come on to this blog and sound off about things, being argumentative, sometimes even aggressive. And I know a fair bit about the subject so can usually hold my own, and I write for a living so am practiced at getting things down on the page effectively.
And then I watch this footage of a real Christian, and I am utterly ashamed of myself. And I realise how utterly distant I am from leading the life I profess to lead – what an utter fraud I am. And I feel ashamed of my glib words and my posturing and my arguments.
To see Cannon White spreading love and hope in a place that looks exactly like hell, but is somehow populated by the warmest and most loving people I have ever seen, is to look directly into the face of the true Christian life, the perfect window to my own shortcomings – to my own hypocrisy.
I really don’t feel that I want to post on this blog anymore, because I realise that I have absolutely nothing of value to say.
..and yet you just said something of immense value.
Those who have occupied the previous thread on the Vicar of Baghdad with their interminable denominational pontifications might even learn from you..
What a great man of God Canon Andrew White is.
To minister in a war zone and to put ones life on the line 24/7 could be stressful beyond belief.
To stay in Baghdad knowing what the outcome could possibly be takes an amount of courage which is truly remarkable.
Ars.
All of us if we are honest feel the same way. But we can't all BE Andrew White, but we can all LEARN from him.
He is a fighter, that's why he is still there & we are given the job of providing the things he needs, while defending our own areas of the Kingdom.
It reminds me of Cliff Richards, who was visiting a Christian relief centre in Africa. The appalling conditions & suffering moved him to say to one of the nurses "I'm going to give up music to come & work here!" The nurse replied "Can you give an injection?" Cliff said "No!" She said "Then you keep singing & sending what we need, & we'll do the job this end".
This blog would be far poorer if you stopped contributing so don't even consider it.
Blessings. P.
Well articulated Ars. I'm sure that you speak for many of us. Our petty squabbles are that much more petty. Let us not be so overwhelmed as to forget to offer up our prayers though.
Ars, that man.
We can get through it all, everything, but we must stay at our post. It’s our ability to do that that will see us through...
It’s a British thing, you know...
Ars, Happy Jack agrees with HG's praise of your opening comment. Feel no shame or despair concerning your contribution to building God's Kingdom.
Jack also agrees with Preacher and the Inspector. We all feel inadequate in the face of this man's courage. It is surely a deception of the devil to make good people feel insignificant and to urge them to do more than God calls them to do or they are able. In the end, if they give into such thoughts they end up unable or disinclined to do anything.
Not all of us are called to do great things like Canon Andrew White. The small things asked of us we should persevere with. Blogs like this keep his struggle in the public eye and encourage his brothers and sisters to send him material aid, to offer prayers for him and his congregation and to attempt to influence our political leaders to do more.
That disconcerting phenomenon, a real Christain.
No wonderr the Church authorities wanted him as far away as possible.
Shocking, heart-breaking and very humbling to see the real but hidden damage done to humanity by 'our side' in pursuit of 'ideals'. The courage of these people to simply to go on living in these conditions is beyond my ken.
Why has this not been shown on TV?
Dumb bloody question!
There are very few ideologies or even religions in the world that would see in those brothers full, unmitigated value. Most would feel sorry for them, but few would take them and proclaim with pride that here was a fellow brother or sister, full bearers of the Image of God.
There's one line that captures all of this: "Look at our people and see what state they're in".
This is the Kingdom of God: it is not found among kings and high prelates (though it may touch their halls) - it is found where God's own heart is found, amongst the poor and dispossessed, amongst the people that the World can find no use for, but whom the Incarnate Word raises up to shame the World.
Happy Jack
“Jack also agrees with Preacher and the Inspector. We all feel inadequate in the face of this man's courage. It is surely a deception of the devil to make good people feel insignificant and to urge them to do more than God calls them to do or they are able. In the end, if they give into such thoughts they end up unable or disinclined to do anything.”
This is so true Happy Jack.
Canon Andrew White certainly is a remarkable man doing a sterling job he's obviously meant to be doing. His documentary is both humbling and eye opening, that it should be broadcast on mainstream TV instead of some of the many awful documentaries about the drunken lives and goings on of tourists in some holiday destination or other such as “Greek ER” or “Ibiza Uncut”, there seem to be many of these highlighting western decadence but few about Christians doing good works in challenging destinations. There are many Christians doing missionary work in similar surroundings that would benefit.
