Canon Andrew White deserves a knighthood - Part III
Here is Part III of the documentary following the ministry of Canon Andrew White, the 'Vicar of Baghdad'.
Part II may be seen HERE, and Part I HERE. Accompanying this, Canon White wrote:
Here is the final part of the video. I have just seen it. For those who don’t like medical things you might not like as it shows me having my stem cell treatment. The treatment is happening in our church clinic. If you are wondering why Sarah my assistant and director here is also doing medical things, well she is also one of our doctors here also being one of our dental surgeons.His Grace has a distinct feeling that some might deflect this thread along another discursive meander..
Others may like to consider the comment on Part II by His Grace's longtime communicant, Mr Ars Hendrick:
So, I come on to this blog and sound off about things, being argumentative, sometimes even aggressive. And I know a fair bit about the subject so can usually hold my own, and I write for a living so am practiced at getting things down on the page effectively.Mr Hendrick, you said it all.
And then I watch this footage of a real Christian, and I am utterly ashamed of myself. And I realise how utterly distant I am from leading the life I profess to lead – what an utter fraud I am. And I feel ashamed of my glib words and my posturing and my arguments.
To see Cannon White spreading love and hope in a place that looks exactly like hell, but is somehow populated by the warmest and most loving people I have ever seen, is to look directly into the face of the true Christian life, the perfect window to my own shortcomings – to my own hypocrisy.
I really don’t feel that I want to post on this blog anymore, because I realise that I have absolutely nothing of value to say.
Forget the knighthood: Canon Andrew White deserves a mitre and ought to be awarded the highest medal for gallantry.
I missed the first two parts so have just watched all three...
...oh my!
Two thoughts...
1. What Ars said.
2. See 1
God bless you , Andrew
Re: Ars Hendrik...
Goodness!
Goodbye all.
Forget the mitre!.
The greatest reward any Christian can get is the words spoken by Jesus Christ..
"Well done, good and faithful servant!"
One might be humbled by seeing selfless devotion to duty by servants of God but this doesn't mean the ground troops should 'throw the towel in 'quite the reverse we should spur each other on to even greater deeds.
There is an ever greater need to uphold the truth of the gospel than probably there ever was before and if this is seen by our host as 'bickering' and 'postulating' so be it.
I believe the Gospel of Jesus Christ is the only hope we have and will do I can to uphold it even if this means causing upset division and being judged as a 'fundamentalist' so be it..
I have already been kicked out of one Church for speaking the truth so nothing can surprise me anymore.....
Yer Grace
I think you've hit on the reason for your complaint on Twitter that the comments are less here than on posts which feature controversies. Ars does speak for me, as does Job.
I had heard of thee [God] by the hearing of the ear, but now mine eye seeth thee [even through Andrew White]: Wherefore I abhor myself, and repent in dust and ashes.
Maybe these three posts hit harder than many of the others, and we feel measured and moved instead.
For Ars Hendrik to say he is 'unworthy' is just a statement of fact..We are all unworthy!.
But we do not give up!.
As Paul said;
" But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that his life may also be revealed in our mortal body. So then, death is at work in us, but life is at work in you.(2Corinthians 4)
Come back mrs Proudie! (thats' len' not Paul!)
Mrs Proudie. You have the rare talent of putting over hard hitting points wrapped in humour. Maybe the extraordinary Canon White tunes into Cranmer on occasion, maybe he doesn’t. But if he did to find some respite from the life he is leading, would you deny him your fine contribution ?
And for other communicants who may be suffering self indignation with “I am not worthy” when before this excellent man, this is not the time for it. We need to show our support by more comment not less.
The Vicar of Baghdad is an outstanding human being and Christian. His work and witness humbles us all.
Now I come to this late, having been a week at an inter-denominational event, but to Ars and Mrs Proudie, I add my voice to those who say,
"stay, come back - you have grasped a central truth".
We are all inadequate, and fail to reach the first rung of that ladder that Christ let down to us, through his self sacrifice, for all of us.
Cranmer
We all know that Canon White ought to be a bishop - that men like Canon White are precisely the jewels that ought to adorn the Church. Yet, with a few honourable exceptions, the reverse is frequently true.
I wonder what this says about our institutions, and their ability to reflect the full glory of God's Grace?
Your Grace,
Well done in bringing this to us.
Thank you for changing your mind regarding a knighthood. I don't think a mitre is much better nowadays, but the highest award for gallantry really is the appropriate best that this nation can ask the Queen to bestow.
Your two communicants, Ars and Mrs Proudie, both express admirably the awe Canon Andrew White inspires in one who professes to be Christian and is abysmally humbled by his extraordinary example.
They will heed the Preacher in Ecclesiastes 3:1,7 - there is a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.
Quite so, B flat; it seems wholly appropriate that there are few, and restrained, comments on these three blogs; but there are many others of us, I'm sure, who feel that we would not dare add more than an 'amen' to what has already been said.
Brian
Amen.
Amen.
Amen.
Amen
Amen.
I read the three postings, and the erudite comment by Ars Hendrick, and felt quite ashamed. I am a devoted Anglican (well one would be if one's husband was a bishop) but feel humbled by the living testament of Canon White. his life I not my life, and his witness is not mine either. I find humour in religion...well in life if I am honest...and I don't believe that makes my conviction any the less. Canon White administers to the faithful in the most difficult of circumstances - whilst we all may have our own 'Hiram Hospital' issues to pursue. perhaps we need to be reminded of the real meaning of Christianity. Now, having open my corset and bared my soul more than usual, I shall retreat into the Bishop's study and pour out a staff double malt.
Amen. Lord, have mercy.
Mrs Proudie, fret not dear lady. Remember, the war would not have been one without good women folk at home keeping the fighting men's peckers up. Now cover that which you have revealed and enjoy your drink.
At times when we feel insignificant in the face of the virtue and bravery demonstrated by Cannon White, these words offer understanding:
"For the body (of Christ) also is not one member, but many. If the foot should say: Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body: Is it therefore not of the Body? And if the ear should say: Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body: Is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were the eye, where would be the hearing? If the whole were hearing, where would be the smelling?
"But now God hath set the members, every one of them, in the body as it hath pleased him. And if they all were one member, where would be the body? But now there are many members indeed, yet one body. And the eye cannot say to the hand: I need not thy help. Nor again the head to the feet: I have no need of you."
I've just finished the last two videos.
We have it easy.
I see an extraordinary situation being handled by an ordinary man who has risen to the ocassion and thus inspired and encouraged us all.
The praise and plaudits are well-deserved.
However, there is a danger, in giving to those who would harm us, the impression that such noble commitment to duty is a rarity, and not to be expected from a race addicted to compromise and safety.
Given the same situation I will wager that the vast majority of vicars, priests and pastors would display the same devotion as Canon Andrew White.
God Bless him and all those others who have not yet had the call.
We have the promise:
I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me."
Philippians 4:13
Ars Hendrick, you said it all.
God bless and keep Canon White and his flock. Watching the news is almost unbearable at present - how much more unbearable to be living it, and living it with such grace and love.
