Jon Snow and C4 News "provide cover" for Christian holocaust
It was a curious phrase, not least because, like all those who select and prepare media news stories, the editors of Channel 4 News routinely determine which daily dramas will feature above the alternatives, and which information thereby might "provide cover" for other events. Lest one be in any doubt about Jon Snow's primary and essential concern, his C4 Twitter feed since the downing of MH17 is enlightening (click to enlarge):
You will note that all the pictures coming out of Gaza are of distressed and wounded children, which are, of course, deeply disturbing. But Jon Snow doesn't appear to have tweeted or RT'd even one picture of an armed Palestinian terrorist launching rockets at Israel. Nor is there a single picture of dead or injured Israelis. Are there no petrified Jewish children in Ashkelon?
It is quite shocking, though perhaps not at all surprising, that the aging abbot is abusing his position as lead presenter of Channel 4 News to focus on Israel's Gaza offensive, thereby "providing cover" for the murder, torture, rape and systematic eradication of Christians from Iraq and the whole Middle East. They have lived there for 2000 years. Their trauma is nothing short of a holocaust, but the Western media, when they mention it at all, relegate this "religious cleansing" to the level of an anecdote, and move swiftly on to the latest homophobic outrage or the manifest evils of Israel's Nazi Zionists.
Ten years ago, there were at least 1.5 million Christians in Iraq. Now there are around 400,000, most of whom are fleeing to the Kurdistan region for safety and refuge. Under Saddam, 60,000 Christians lived in Mosul. Now there is none. Nuns are being kidnapped and raped, priests tortured and beheaded, and ordinary Christians imprisoned in ghettos and forced to convert or die. Ancient churches are torched and monasteries desecrated. It's the same story in Syria, Egypt and Libya.
What is this hell if it be not a holocaust?
The Islamic State is marking Christian homes with an Arabic 'N' for 'Nasarah' (denoting Christian), just like Hitler used the Star of David to categorise Jews destined for the concentration camps. "Never again", we cried. And yet we stand idly by, spluttering about Putin, transfixed by Tulisa or mesmerised by the Downing Street catwalk.
The mainstream media aren't much interested in Christians - other than the homophobic bigoted ones who won't bake a cake. And our political leaders are so obsessed by the minority vote, and the FCO so consumed with religious equanimity and moral relativity, that they'll all bend over backwards to help the Iraqi Kurds, save the Bosnian Muslims or intervene to "prevent a bloodbath" in Libya.
Funny how much political capital and military effort is expended to aid tens of thousands of Muslims, but nothing at all to save millions of Christians. As historian Tom Holland tweeted yesterday: "Nobody in Europe should be watching the persecution of an entire religious community with equanimity. We've been there...". But out of his impressive 22,000 followers, this received just 45 'Retweets' and 21 'Favourites'. The media are warped in their apprehension, and most of us are indifferent. Jon Snow is simply another left-leaning secularist preaching his gospel of enlightened relativity to fill the airwaves with anti-Israel and anti-Christian propaganda.
And using his C4 Twitter feed and TV studio to "provide cover" for The Islamic State while it effects a truly harrowing holocaust.
The whole Snow tribe are a disgrace! Dan Snow only got his job through nepotism and John Snow is beyond the pale...
It took several hundred years of muslim attacks, rapes, theft and killing before Christendom put together the forces that became known as the Crusades. The inertia in the West when it comes to muslim atrocities is quite inexplicable. We wantonly send our troops (who are paid to defend us, a Christian nation) to fight for muslims against Christians and can't see the insanity of doing so. If we have to wait another couple of hundred years before we wake up and start demanding that our armed forces are never used against Christians to the benefit of muslims, then it will be too late because they'll have won. If we have to send our forces abroad to fight then at least let's use them to defend Christians.
If they gave awards for being sanctimonious, Mr Snow would win hands down. The program is full of blatant bias on many issues. It is a soap box for Jon Snow to peddle his (limited) worldview. I stopped watching it long ago.
The future of Christians in the Middle East does not depend on C4, just as the future of the Palestinians does not depend on it. Even the superbly smug Mr Snow cannot influence events in the region. I really would forget about the C4 news rabble, and focus on prayer, giving, and political lobbying as the best hope for achieving something.
When will we all realise that their is no political, military or other solution to Mosul & the genocide perpetrated by gangsters & criminals in the name of religion that is available to men.
We cannot put our trust in men. To do so is folly. They only have their own future prospects in mind.
From time to time, One man stands out as a a Lion among Sheep.
Andrew White is such a man. Donate & Pray as Nick says, the impotent men in the Worlds governments have no answers so all the lobbying will produce no answers, just more hand wringing & smokescreens.
Donate, Pray & if possible Fast.
The leftwing establishment will continue to ignore the Islamic problem for three main reasons:
(1) They were responsible for bringing it to our shores.
(2) They haven't got a clue how to deal with it. The tactics that worked against Christianity are completely ineffective against Islam.
(3) They don't want their heads chopped off.
Mr Snow merely represents the left intelligentsia view that Israel should not exist and must be brought down at any price and at all costs.In their mind, the world is divided between an evil Capitalist Christian West and a Muslim East in which any Christians deserve everything they get, and the Jews doubly so. They hate the Jews because the Jewish peoples refuse to be patronised and to kowtow to the western left amorality on just about everything. This is why 'Johnny Arab' can be excused everything, but Jews and Christians cannot.
The rot really set in during the 19th Century when the idle rich travelling 'philosophers' fell in love with Arab art and so-called 'Arab science'. What the neglected to consider was that the invasions of the 7th to 15th Centuries actually absorbed and forcibly converted pre-existing skills, scientists and art to their own culture. Another example is the promotion of everything 'pre-christian' as displying 'scientific' knowledge or incredible cultural development - supposedly suppressed by the evil Christian Church.
I don't expect the John Snows of this world, or their eager, but appallingly ignorant followers, to do anything to save Christians in the Middle East, or to recognise that the Israelis have little choice but to take on Hamas and its allies - even when they are hiding behind women and children and storing their munitions and weapons in hospitals, homes and schools.
A report on this I saw yesterday on Google I note has today vanished - it stated, among other things that the very hospital Mr Snow is at has been turned into the Hamas HQ and the Fatah Minister of Health was driven away from it by Hamas goons. I shouldn't think that will be reported by C4, Sky or the BBC anytime this side of hell entering an Ice Age.
Our media have been taken over by those who view it as a means to form public opinion. They have two types of news, entertainment and that which furthers their aim.
Incidentally you appear to have fallen into their trap of vilifying those who do not agree with them by failing to place inverted commas around "homophobic bigoted". Those who refuse some service to the sexually immoral do so because their conscience forbids it.
Jon Snow is well over six feet tall: who would have thought you could pile shit that high and put a coloured neck-tie around it!
What's the Iraqi government doing about this? Where are the soldiers to protect the civilians?
Have Church leaders attempted to speak to that excuse of a president Maliki?
It would seem that the Christians need arming in order to protect themselves if they are unable to flee to another area less dangerous. An organisation needs to ship them a few guns and a tutor.
I know it's against the Christian ethos but needs must if one wants a chance to survive there. It's a kill or be killed situation. Or, rich western Christians need to fund their flight to a safer land. How big is the Christian contingency fund for when one is on the verge of being wiped out?
It's all part of God's plan.
Why even blog about it? Don't question the Lord.
Sidney
Yet again you display a shocking ignorance of Christian theology.
God permits evil, has foreknowledge of it and, in ways we are unaware of, from it He brings his eternal plan to fruition. This doesn't let Christians or others off the hook in taking responsibility to fight evil.
Do a little research, there's a good boy.
DanJ0
I noticed you mentioned that you had heard that bank holidays were being called for for Eid and Dawah in addition to Easter and Christmas.
I gathered from your post that you would oppose this? Can you advise on what basis?
In my view - it's either all or none. Either bank holidays should be given for all religions and their special occasions (including Jedi) or no bank holidays for any religious observation. The latter is obviously the secular, and as ususal, the sensible position.
Why do you think that just Christianity deserves special privilige as regards its religous ceremonies?
I also put the question to you christians here who doubtless all agree with him. So tell me:
Christians, why do you think just Christianity, which, incidentally, happens to be your religion, deserves such privilege and other religions, which you do not belong to, do not?
Sidney Deane
Of course if the Atheists were to be in charge of holidays we'd have one for every day of the week, every Atheist being his own little powerless god.
But tell me, why should we have holidays for the heathen?
Just answer the question, Martin.
Sidney, you really are being a naughty boy! Christianity has been the religion of these islands since St. Augustine, and has shaped our culture, laws and traditions (obviously three things you find repulsive, but there it is). Bank holidays are clearly secular and should remain so. Islam should not be pandered to...
It seems Sidney wants to play!
Given the gravity of the situation presented by this blog post, Jack says ignore the fool.
"If a wise man contend with a fool, whether he be angry, or laugh, he shall find no rest."
Sidney, as a secular atheist, you might perhaps want to explain the silence of the mass media on the holocaust of Christians unfolding in the middle east and the anti-Israeli bias about Gaza - not wittering on about Bank Holidays!
Mrs Proudie, well said. Any suggestions as to a suitable punishment for our Sidney?
Quote from BBC website:
"But if Iraqi Christians face penalties and discrimination under Isis, other religious sects are faring even worse. Yazidis and Shia Muslims risk being taken out and killed on the spot for their beliefs."
The BBC seem to be pushing a message;
Things aren't that bad for Christians, no one is dying.
And it's far worse for others.
I hope this is just sloppy journalism. But we also need to think of others in our prayers.
No Sidney, I'd say it's more like Satan's plan which must be combated.
Sidney
What did you not understand about "why should we have holidays for the heathen?"
@ Sidney Deane (13:42)—You’re making a mountain out of a molehill. The religious significance of Christmas and Easter is nowadays all but lost on the man in the street; they have effectively become secular holidays.
A challenging post Your Grace.
I have long since given up on the mainstream media as a source of any reliable information. They stopped presenting news a long time ago, and instead cynically use unfolding events to issue propaganda, put and simple.
The deliberate callous ignoring by the media of the plight of the Christian minority, and other minorities, in Iraq and elsewhere is, as others here have said, truly appalling. There may well be an element in this of not wishing to embarrass our partly culpable government ?
With the world becoming an ever more troubled place it seems mighty strange to me that nationally we are reducing our spending on defence and the armed services. A spirited and effective self defence from the level of the individual upwards to the nation state is, in my opinion, totally consistent with Christian belief, as we are essentially talking about the defence of the young, the old and weak. Indeed it is a great pity that the Christian and other minority groups are not able to mount a strong defence of their communities, even if only to provide cover under which to fall back in organised stages towards the Kurdish regions.
Looking to the future it seems to me that with so many of the educated and talented people being displaced from Iraq, the country's economic development can only go into reverse. I conjecture that they will create their own backward enclave. But perhaps that is what they seek.
The starting point is that there are three main news stories competing for attention: (a) the plane crash, (b) the Israel-Gaza conflict, and (c) the neo-Caliphate’s proclaimed intention of genociding* Christians. Jon Snow is issuing a command to his underlings to be careful not to let (a) overwhelm (b), pushing it off the front page. As far as it goes, okay. An all too common fault in television news programmes is to give too much time to the No. 1 story of the moment and too little to the others. The giveaway, as His Grace points out, is that Snow has failed to recognise that (c) is a news story at all. Very poor journalism. Unprofessional. No sense of newsworthiness.
*A verb coined by John Le Carré.
Excellent post again. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the more secular and left someone becomes, the less they care about Jews and Christians.
I wonder why I get that impression.
Martin @ 1351 :-)
Martin: "Of course if the Atheists were to be in charge of holidays we'd have one for every day of the week, every Atheist being his own little powerless god."
What a bizarre comment. It has a depressing irony too given the wailing and gnashing of teeth here about the lack human intervention in the West regarding those poor people in Iraq who are relying on it in the apparent absence of godly help.
The Fatah Health Minister described by Patrick Cox above was not only driven away by Hamas goons, he was driven away by Gazans who are utterly sick of Hamas and Fatah and attacked him. In the mortuary survivors of Gazans killed in the attacks were cursing Hamas.
A German video has come to light showing Hamas on "normal" street patrol which they carry out with big sticks, beating people as they see fit.
Those promoting Hamas are failing to see the damage it is doing to innocent Gazans. And none are showing what the leaders of Hamas are up to:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VtENBF_yjo
That Snow fellow, damn disappointment, you know. Always has been. He’s succumbed to what the BBC warned their news people about decades ago. “Just read the damn news is all – we don’t want the cult of personality around any of you. As soon as that starts, you’ll be telling us what’s news as far as YOU’RE concerned, and clamming up on what doesn’t concern you.
One is reminded of how much the fashionable home grown support for muslim terrorists (so long as they are a long way away from these shores, it appears) is so like the enthusing for the marvellous Mr Hitler and his NAZIs in the 1930s on how well he was rescuing the German nation. Perhaps Snow would like to approach his bosses and suggest a Channel 4 News feature on this comparison. Or perhaps he won’t.
Lastly, an item of great import is niggling the Inspector and he wishes to share it with you all. It’s this flight MH17. You see, in his book, there are only one set of culprits to blame in the first. The people who run Malaysian Airlines, no less. Those are the people who decided to clip a bit of time off the journey and save a few shillings worth of petrol or whatever by flying over a war zone. A blasted area where there is a war going on with sides armed with surface to air missiles which have already been used successfully against military air traffic.
When are we going to hear of charges of corporate manslaughter brought against these people. They used to call it ‘Profit before Lives’. Demonstrators would scream in the streets about it. Apparently, they’re not calling it anything these days, and there’s no one shouting. What the hell has changed. Snow, there’s some news for you – investigate it !!!
Dear Happy Happy Jack: Mr Slope has suggested a punishment for Sidney, involving the words Hobnobs, tin, sideways and rectum. I would take Mr S in hand but I don't think it would do much good... and dear DanJ0 has crept into the naughty book with his comment about 'relying on the absence of Godly help.' Oh dear, we are surrounded by the heathen...and here's me thinking DanJ0 had become a sort of cyber-friend...
Mrs Proudie @ 19.18
Chin up Mrs Proudie, chin up. Things are not that down at heel.
Indeed on the bright side, I noticed that the new clerestory stained windows, facing the Chapter House, are looking splendid in the evening sunshine, just splendid. Well done to all I say.
Nothing that a sung Evensong followed by a few Hobnobs, and a cup of tea can't put right I say. Do please give my regards to His Lordship.
DanJ0
I was answering your co-religionist.
This comment has been removed by the author.
Mrs Proudie, good to hear back from you!
Happy Jack will leave it to Mr Slope to inflict due punishment on our Sidney. Do advise him that the cad has not yet proposed to his lady friend and one trusts there will be no permanent harm inflicted.
Danjo, my dear woman, may be your cyber-friend. Who knows? However, first and foremost, he is a secular atheist and a devotee of democratic-pluralist-liberalism that treats all faith based viewpoints and none equally. He will promote this system as the height of human achievement and dig away at Christianity.
Others, Jack included, have their own ideas about the relative worth and sustainability of competing world views, including atheism and secularism, for the good of individuals and societies.
Do not fret about it. Put your feet up and have a hobnob and sherry.
"Nor is there a single picture of dead or injured Israelis"
This is because of the 27 Israelis who have died in the most recent bout of conflict, only 2 have been civilians. For Israelis, the rocket strikes from Gaza tend to mean inconvenience rather than death or injury: they might have to hide in shelters for a while, or their expensive houses might get damaged. It is unsurprising that images of dead or wounded men, women and children in Gaza make for better news than those of a few slightly peeved Israelis hanging around in a shelter for a bit when the few rockets that make it past Israel's efficient missile defense system come near urban centres.
Dodo: "However, first and foremost, he is a secular atheist and a devotee of democratic-pluralist-liberalism that treats all faith based viewpoints and none equally."
Which is of course a misrepresentation of my views, and a regular and continual one from Dodo presumably for his own off-beat amusement.
Sidney: "Why do you think that just Christianity deserves special privilige as regards its religous ceremonies?"
I don't. Things have moved on significantly such that Christmas and Easter bank holidays are largely secular for the majority of the population. I'm an a-theist yet I celebrate Christmas. Not for religious reasons though. They're merely a legacy of a forgone era. The petition for Eid and Diwali is championed by Conservative MP Bob Blackman because the UK should show that it "embraces" the Muslim and Hindu faiths by making Eid and Diwali public holidays. That seems a curious reason since I think people are generally tolerant of religious diversity rather than embracing different religions. For myself, I've enjoyed Diwali meals with Hindu work colleagues but that's about it.
Well it seems DanJ0 cant answer anything directed at him either.
Rottenborough
I guess you do have a point to be fair, the religion part has slowly been as culture has changed.
Proudie
I wholeheartedly agree that Islam should not be pandered to. In fact I barely go a day without telling someone how vile it is :)
HJ
You are right, a silly digression! Anyway, I've paid my contribution to the cause, I do hope it helps. We share a common enemy secularists and Christians at the moment. What I wish you guys understood was that embracing secularism is actually your best defence - it will marginalise Islam, a secular government doesn't pander to religious sensibilities. Of course it will also marginalise Christianity from the public forum. Which is why you reject it.
I agree HJ it really is shocking the lack of media coverage (although there are other big stories too right now). It's probably a lot to do with fear of offending islam/muslims though.
Speaking of Jon Snow, I remember when Channel 4 refused to show Mohammed in the latest fanatic eruption following a tweet by Majid Nawaz. They pretended it was because they didn't want to offend people. When really we all know its because they are a bunch of cowards.
Like much of the nation. A generation who have never had to fight for freedoms like free expression but just had them handed on a plate. Free speech is sacred. Use it or lose it ladies and gents.
A spade is a fucking spade.
*eroded
*eroded
Oh dear DanJ0, there seems to be something else we agree on.
Cheers Dan.
Sidney: "Well it seems DanJ0 cant answer anything directed at him either."
Presumably that translates to "I don't like the answer" since I think I've answered the question quite clearly.
Dear David Hussell, I am so pleased that you visited our lovely cathedral and noticed the new clerestory windows, designed by Burne-Jones no less! The first one is a depiction of the Martyrdom of Common Sense - as represented by the figure of John Bull being pressed beneath stacked volumes of EU legislation. Next to it is The Triumph of Common Purpose, which shows the horned-figure of Harriet Harman wielding a whip and trampling over the ancient constitution in high heels. All done in the best possible taste...
Mr Deane, it is Mrs Proudie if you please, or have good manners been forcibly extracted from secularists these days?
Hello Danjo.
"Which is of course a misrepresentation of my views, and a regular and continual one from Dodo presumably for his own off-beat amusement."
No amusement at all, Jack can assure you. If he has misrepresented you in some way then the appropriate response is to point out where and correct him. That way mutual understanding develops.
Jack found your sarcastic comment about the plight of Christians in the Middle East who rely on prayer and on God contemptible.
On the thread below you commented:
"I think it's worth drawing attention to political organisations like the Christian Institute at times like this. They're pushing for all sorts of special religious rights, fighting against a laissez-faire inclined society. Yet all they're really doing is trail-blazing for Islam which rides in on those rights."
Special religious rights and a laissez-faire inclined society being in tension? Remove those rights from the public square and the threat from Islam disappears? What did you mean?
And later:
"Despite the fact that I say time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time and time again here that I support Article 9 of the ECHR and that I'm happy to see Christians dancing in the streets outside their churches if they so choose."
How generous. Can Christians dance in the streets anywhere they chose? Can they preach about and practice their beliefs in public? Can they find employment that does not go against their conscience? Can they go about their businesses without some chancer running to a court crying? Presumably, you draw a fuzzy line at some nebulous and theoretically constructed concept, open to reconstruction, of individual harm. Apparently, some judges in Britain hold the opinion that the ECHR will, if asked, rule on the human right of assisted suicide.
It seems to Jack your 'Holy Book' is a collection of liberal theorists; your 'Catechism' the European Convention on Human Rights and its Articles; and your 'Magisterium' the judicial supremacy of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
Dodo: "That way mutual understanding develops."
You're not interested in mutual understanding, and never have been. Your comment would have quickly segued into my allegedly thinking that there's no difference between Christianity and Islam next, hoping to trigger Len et al off again. I know you far too well, having endured your nonsense many times over the years. Run along now and troll someone else.
Sidney, do apologise to Mrs Proudie - she has the status of Royalty on this blog.
We're not too far apart regarding the threat of Islam. Jack's solution is to return to founding secularism squarely on the long-standing moral values of this nation - Christianity. You will have noticed there is a wide difference between Christians on temporal as well as spiritual matters.
No answers then Danjo?
Dodo: "No answers then Danjo?"
Run along now and troll someone else.
I wonder why "peeved Israelis" under threat of extinction were it not for their robust spirit and sophisticated defences, are risking their lives to help not only themselves but the people of Gaza who wish to have normal lives and live in peace.
Such a stereotype, Carmen full of worse than error, those rich Jews! Not real people. Somehow Hamas's war crimes pass you by, as do the sufferings of Christians in various countries, slaughter in many, genocide in a few. You don't see Iran behind Hamas or the Muslim Brotherhood embedded in Jew-free Jordan. I doubt that you see Pallywood passing off atrocities in Syria and elsewhere as Israeli war crimes. Passing off the Palestinians' own murders as Israeli war crimes.
Maybe its the effect of too much television where all are neglected but the sainted "Palestinians", turned from aggressors into faux victims.
Grow up.
Just came across this;
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2701365/Anti-Semitic-attacks-rise-Europe-German-French-Italian-foreign-ministers-condemn-growing-hostility-against-Jews-wake-Gaza-conflict.html
Shocked at MSM blatantly claiming Europeans turning anti semite yet looking at all the mushes on display in the riots, Ernst will give it a stab and say our neighbourhood friendly moderate Muslims with the odd ' wish I'd lived in the soviet union' fabianistas???
Dismayed that the 'knobs' spouting cobblers either pro or con cannot see or are too scared to say it's the islamic immigrants in our midst stirring up hatred. Talk about 'guests abusing the host's goodwill' ain't the arf of it.
Blofeld
Dear Mrs Proudie,
Thank you so much for such a full, sensitive and visually rich explanation of the theo-political significance and meaning of the new clerestory windows. What a tale they tell !
In my rustic simplicity, being recently down from deepest Suffolk, I had conjectured that poor old John Bull was being crushed by the weight of his own sins, as recorded in the great books; and that the she-devil with the whip was merely one of the Junior Devils, as described so well by C.S Lewis in his book "The Screwtape Letters". But how wrong I was ! Indeed the story is so much more exciting !
Having now been so well enlightened by your kind self, I am indeed seized of the notion of learning all that I can about the whole Cathedral and its close. In pursuit of that objective I expect to become a regular guest at the nearby "Book and Candle", which is as fine a Tudor inn as anyone could locate in an English Cathedral town.
Good night Mrs Proudie.
This comment has been removed by the author.
Happy Jack
"long-standing moral values of this nation - Christianity"
There are countless examples of immoral by your God in the bible, who are you kidding. Besides yourself.
Have you read the old testament jack?
Well said, Ariadne @ 22.04. Carmen's comments whisk the extreme left BDS anti-Semite crowd to new lows. Perhaps it was always predictable that the Israelis success at defeating the Hamas rocket barrage would come in for criticism. Such is the warped sense of values of the carmens of this world.
Bluedog, looking around at the Christian situation and the innumerable peoples Pakistan is trying to wipe out, just to take two instances, I urge people to think about how far Israel is the canary in the mine. Trite statement. But if Hamas rockets hit Dimona or an airport, which country would then feel safe? Hamas hasn't used its most powerful weapons yet.
The only bit of not very funny humour in the situation is that no-one is now denying that Israel has nukes.
Sidney
Yes Jack has read the Old Testament. Have you? How can God, Good in Himself, act immorally? Do you know His mind? It is a contradiction in logic! We are His creation and His actions always have a Just and Good purpose.
What were you thinking of? The actions of the Jews in manifesting the power of God by invading and annihilating their enemies and taking the Holy Land? Or the Flood? What?
Danjo
"You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother's eye."
Happy Jack confesses there was a time he had a plank in his own eye too.
But really!
Jon Snow isn't the only one to link events in the Ukraine with those in Gaza. Mark Steyn, a Canadian commentator, has also done so but his views are diametrically opposed to Snow's.
Fields of Blood
http://www.steynonline.com/6482/fields-of-blood
"The two big international headlines of the moment are the downing of the Malaysian jet over Ukraine and Israel's incursion into Gaza. On the face of it, these two stories don't have much in common, but they are in fact part of the same story. To know Israel it helps to know Ukraine, and to know Ukraine it helps to know Israel.
~This weekend marks the 70th anniversary of the day the Soviets re-took the city of Lviv (or Lvov, according to taste) in the western Ukraine, and ended a three-year German occupation. Before the Germans arrived, there were well over 100,000 Jews in the city and just shy of 50 synagogues. On July 26th 1944, when the Soviets returned, there were a couple of hundred Jews left."
"Lviv, Lvov, Lemberg had been, variously, Polish, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Habsburg, Soviet - but always, across the centuries, Jewish. All gone."
Journalists like Jon Snow are exactly what Hamas needs for propaganda purposes and this form of journalism as portrayed by him and others actually feeds the violence in Gaza.
Hamas knows it cannot win a war with Israel so the constant provocation by Hamas by firing thousands of rockets into Israel is to bring about a response which Hamas (hiding behind Palestinian 'human shields') can then direct journalists such as Jon Snow to the scenes of suffering Palestinians...
This is the cynical use by Hamas of Palestinians for propaganda purposes with a callous disregard for their lives.
Journalists such as Jon Snow are just useful idiots in this propaganda war and actually encourage Hamas to pursue this further.
There is' religious cleansing' going on in Iraq and other areas in the middle East by Islamists perhaps Jon Snow might be better employed taking a more comprehensive view of the situation?.
Dodo : "Happy Jack confesses there was a time he had a plank in his own eye too. But really!"
Run along now and troll someone else.
Roy, one of our terrorist-lovers in the House of Commons has just linked the Ukraine deaths with Israel's self-defence. One as bad as...
Fortunately Richard Ottoway was there to put this one and the others right.
There's an ugly 1930s miasma about intermingled with Islamism.
Len, so well said!
Re the bank holiday diversion.
Good Friday and Christmas Day are Common Law holidays, established by custom (part of that embarassing Christian heritage that some would seek to sweep under the carpet), and not strictly speaking bank holidays.
All other public/bank holidays are establised either by statute or royal decree and are now pretty much secular anyway, including what used to be called (and reckoned) the Whitsun bank holiday (now the 'last weekend in May' bank holiday). Personally I would have no great objection to losing either Boxing Day (except that it is normally my name day, which of course the whole world should celebrate), nor Easter Monday. Likewise that ghastly and utterly secular socialist obscenity known as May Day bank holiday (except that it provides a bank holiday for my birthday, which all the world should celebrate). Exchange them for Trafalgar, Agincourt and Waterloo Day by all means, if we're seekng to even up the calendrical distribution.
Yet in this present proposal I see no call to recognise certain Jewish holy days (e.g. Pesach, Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashannah) as bank/public holidays. Indeed to my knowledge there has never been agitation for their official recognition in this way. So why these other heathen festivals here and now? Is the MP looking to his constituency?
Danjo
You are a very rude person. A blogger who Happy Jack follows, recently commented:
"It is typical of the coward – and also, by the way, of the effeminate man – to react with a whiny, passive-aggressive attitude."
Jack thought it an interesting observation.
You attack the Christians in the Mosel for believing in prayer and having faith in God. Those poor souls who should avoid martyrdom and get out of their homes where they and their ancestors have lived for nigh on 2,ooo years.
Then you take a swipe at the Christian Institute, adding you support Article 9 of the ECHR and you're "happy to see Christians dancing in the streets outside their churches if they so choose."!
And next you accuse Jack of you "allegedly thinking that there's no difference between Christianity and Islam" with the intention of triggering "Len et al off again."
And Jack is the troll?
Dodo, run along now and troll someone else. I'm not taking the bait.
Two words - Jo Moore. Why was it outrageous for the Labour Party to use 9/11 to "bury" unfavourable stories, but a trivial and insignificant matter if Israel does the same thing? Ultimately, the west's unswerving defence of Israel is draining resources better used in resisting Islam and (more importantly) corroding it's moral consistency. Israel is the Captain Oates of western civilization. It is dead weight. Dump it.
Netanyahu was right when he spoke of the dangers of a 'disengagement' from Gaza in 2004 when he said to the Knesset;
"Only we in the Knesset are able to stop this evil. Everything that the Knesset has decided, it is also capable of changing. I am calling on all those who grasp the danger: Gather strength and do the right thing. I don't know if the entire move can be stopped, but it still might be stopped in its initial stages. [Don't] give [the Palestinians] guns, don't give them rockets, don't give them a sea port, and don't give them a huge base for terror.
This is exactly how Hamas used Gaza.
Althanasius
"Ultimately, the west's unswerving defence of Israel is draining resources better used in resisting Islam"
What do you think the resources are being used for if it's not resisting Islam? And why do you think that leaving Israel to be annihilated would benefit the West's "moral consistency"? Have Western morals really sunk that low?
I'm not sure I like your creed, dear Athanasius...dump Israel? Madness, dear thing...madness
Israel is an outpost of democracy placed right in the centre of those who wish to crush democracy and replace it with a tyrannical dictatorship.
If one cannot see that one has not grasped the situation and it would be better to do so before it is too late.
If they can do it to them(Israel) then they will do it to you.
Wise up.
Len et al
Absolutely. Israel is an outpost of democracy within a distinctly undemocratic area. That is one of the reasons that it is being attacked so vigourously. The geopolitics are not difficult to understand, at least for those whose eyes are open. If you can destroy the only democratic area then your next target becomes the soft underbelly of the democratic west, post-Christian west.
Throughout Europe there is now an ugly growing anti-semitism fed by the totally one sided, deeply biased propaganda journalism that has taken the place of genuine, professional, balanced journalism in so many of this nation's new outlets.
The other scandal is the under reporting, or even total ignoring, of the "ethnic" cleansing of ancient Christian communities, and other minority religions, from entire swathes of the ME. I suspect that with the Christians, often the peacemakers, the go - betweens, gone the Sunni on Shia friction will become worse.
Many in the west simply are not seeing reality as it unfolds before them, preferring instead to understand events through the distorted filter of their own internalised, politicised assumptions regarding the "progress" of history.
Israel is far from perfect, it makes mistakes like all nations but it is the solitary democratic country in that area and its defence is essential.
Israel is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian population has increased.
The Iraqi Kurds, Muslims, are sheltering Christians who can reach them.
That might say something about morality in a huge desert and dearth of the same.
And Canon Andrew White. What a man!
Although Jon Snow has shown in the past that he is biased on many subjects and makes little attempt to hide is opinions when he should get on with reporting the news, he obviously has a point when talking about the suffering in Gaza.
No doubt there are Christians among those whose lives are in danger from the Israeli actions in Gaza. That doesn't make things worse. God loves the Muslims of Gaza too, including the members of Hamas.
It is a tragedy that when Israel withdrew from Gaza the Palestinians did not use the opportunity to show what they could do to develop their own state.
This comment has been removed by the author.
One reason for the lack of interest displayed by most of the British (and Western?) media in the plight of Christians in Mosul and places like that is that to people without convictions (certain leading British politicians come to mind) the choice given to the Christians "convert, pay tax, or die" does not seem excessively unreasonable.
Admittedly the third option, "die," does not have a lot to be said for it but the first two do. Instead of being a "Christian atheist" or a "Christian agnostic," as many Westerners are in terms of their cultural background, why not be a "Muslim agnostic" or "Muslim atheist"? Provided there are not too many nutters around you might even be able to continue drinking alcohol, at least behind closed doors. And as for sex, men can have up to 4 wives or, if they don't want to be tied down, can, in some versions of Islam, have "temporary wives."
If the Christians are too stubborn to change their religion then, the thinking goes, they can always pay the tax on non-believers. That may be unjust, but so was Thatcher's poll tax. Labour would say the same thing about the Coalition's "bedroom tax."
I may be doing our politicians, journalist and broadcasters an injustice but I suspect that many of them do, at least subconsciously, harbour thoughts like those I have outlined above.
Roy: "One reason for the lack of interest displayed by most of the British (and Western?) media in the plight of Christians in Mosul and places like that is that to people without convictions (certain leading British politicians come to mind) the choice given to the Christians "convert, pay tax, or die" does not seem excessively unreasonable."
I think it's a more prosaic reason than that. Other than that those poor people are Christians rather than Muslims, the sad fact is that there's little to make them more newsworthy here for most people than their Shia neighbours whose men are regularly being summarily executed. This is how mass media works.
People are murdered all over the world, in isolated incidents and in conflicts. The reporting of the MH17 flight here focuses on the small number of British victims, publishing photographs and back-stories so we can relate to individuals and the tragedies involved. Yet there were 280 or so people on that flight.
It sounds very callous to recognise that but these stories become too big otherwise, or parts of a story gets lost in the wider one where people suffer empathy-fatigue. In the case of Mosul, the reporting has picked up on the ancient heritage being lost, and on the violent ethnic cleansing. People can grasp that better than Iraqis killing or displacing other Iraqis. Obviously for people here, it's Christians like yourselves being displayed or killed so it resonates more.
What do people remember most about Afghanistan during the Taleban takeover? I expect it was the iconoclastic destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas. It's probably the same for the al-Qaeda invasion of Timbuktu and the destruction of tombs and historic manuscripts rather than the loss of life. We all relate to historical artefacts and recognise their importance.
Just to add a little more to my previous comment, I think it would be good for the media and the government to pick up more on the religious and geopolitical shift going on in the Middle East in their reporting and speeches. We're all aware of the Israel-Palestine issue but there's a wider theme in the region beyond the so-called Arab Spring.
Roy
"No doubt there are Christians among those whose lives are in danger from the Israeli actions in Gaza(True!). That doesn't make things worse (What are you implying. The Christians in Gaza have a choice. Stay and be counted amongst them, like the christians had during the destruction of Jerusalem by Rome or flee Gaza and live and go reside elsewher from people filled and taught how to hate and successfully present 'victimhood' to a fawning MSM).
God loves the Muslims of Gaza too, including the members of Hamas (God loves all because He is LOVE. However to see eye to eye with the Almighty, one must repent and believe on His Son...He actually demands it, whether you say you are are Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Baathist, Jedi or just plain Muslim).
It is a tragedy that when Israel withdrew from Gaza the Palestinians did not use the opportunity to show what they could do to develop their own state. The prefer War War, rather than Jaw Jaw. It's a 'you are winning, infidel, Allah objects' Supremacy thing"
The biggest tragedy that could escalate and provoke Israel further is the decision to stop flights to Ben Gurion airport...all the terrorists have to do is fly rockets towards it daily and Israel will be forced to go in and stop them. Further damage and death will occur but it appears the Palestinians in Gaza have hooked their trailer to the Hamas truck and want what Hamas promises it can deliver...martyrdom on a grand scale, to get the gullible in the West to mourn their collective immolation, despite alternatives!
No nation can operate normally in the modern world with one. Ernst fears the worst by the Wests response in stopping commercial flights!!
Blofeld
Watched Jon Snows performance on C4 News last night. I agree with Len, he has become Hamas's fool, their "useful idiot". The most risable moment was when he interviewed a Hamas representative and asked him about the rockets being fired into Israel.... "we don't wish to hurt anybody..." was the reply. I think Mr Snow probably believed him too.
Sadly, yg, what you are telling us is what we already know: that the media in this country is savagely biased against Israel and Christianity (and, clearly, not just the Brazenly Biased Corp).
I see some UN bod wants to indict Israel for war crimes...not one word about Hamas war crimes, or indeed the warm crimes committed by ISIS...but nasty old Israel? Oh yes...
oh dear that should read '...war crimes committed by ISIS'...I do hate this contraption and the dreaded Windows 8 malarkey...
Mrs Proudie, I presume you meant "war crimes" not "warm crimes". A warm crime would be serving hobnobs with cold tea?
I suppose Hamas capturing Israeli citizens and murdering them in cold blood doesn`t constitute 'a war crime'?.
I also think Hamas is committing war crimes by using Palestinians as Human shields and 'encouraging' Palestinians to become 'martyrs' as suicide bombers.
Also atrocities committed by Palestinians under Arafat need investigating especially the 'Damour' massacre where up to
as many as 1,500 Christians were killed and their bodies mutilated this included men women and children.“It was an apocalypse,” said Father Mansour Labaky, a Christian Maronite priest who survived the massacre at Damour. “They were coming, thousands and thousands, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar! Let us attack them for the Arabs, let us offer a holocaust to Mohammad!’ And they were slaughtering everyone in their path, men, women and children.
(Do not look at any of the images of this massacre on the web unless you have a very strong stomach because the bodies of those slaughtered have been desecrated in the most barbaric fashion.
Len
Yes a point largely unmentioned in the press is that this whole mess is yet another conflict borne of religion.
So insecure in itself is religion on account of having no facts to back it up that its followers always feel the need to resort to violence to reinforce the one which they happened to have been born into.
Once the world has outgrown religion, there will be far less wars/conflicts and the world will be a much safer and peaceful place.
On the subject of "disturbing images", is it just me or are the media (especially C4 News) using the "some viewers might find the following images disturbing / unbearable" warning before anything that has a drop of blood or an injured person? By doing so they create a disproportionate sense of shock in the viewer, even though the level violence they show could probably be seen outside many British pubs on a Saturday night. Just another trick used by the media to help peddle their biased view.
If they think those images are disturbing, what would they make of the image on HGs blog showing the young Syrian Christian girl murdered with a crucifix, or maybe some photos of aborted foetuses?
With the internet one doesn't have to rely solely on Ch4 and the BBC for a balanced news coverage anymore. People who are interested seek further and people who are not wouldn't necessary listen to the news, or take it with a pinch of salt as it doesn't effect them.
I think there comes a saturation point when one thinks sod the lot of them. Suspend everything to that part of the world and let them rip each other to shreds. The Israel/Gaza/Palestine/Hamas war has been going on for so long now it would seem that there will never be peace. Who cares if we have fruit from that region or not when one can grow ones own in the poly tunnel! Life goes on but neither of them are getting anywhere.
Anyway, with all the sophisticated equipment and spy network Israel has, why can't they sniff out their enemy Hamas in their bunkers and tunnels and get rid of them instead of killing the innocent people of Gaza all the time? It would seem they are both as bad as each other.
The only language the Islamic bullies understand is a good beating which is needed to keep order. Democracy does not suit the Middle East. And as we have learned from history, the march of Islam to kill or convert will take over if is not kept in check. It's probably nearing the time for another push back.
Nick
The news, both papers and TV, sensationalises in order that they capture viewers attention. Telling people to expect something nasty gives those who love blood and gore a reason to watch and those who don't a chance to look away. This way they keep more viewers and hope to get less complaints.
I will try to copy an excerpt from The Guardian (of all papers) to show what Navi Pillay wants Israel indicted for. The four poor boys on the beach, RIP, were allowed to enter an area of fighting.
The fog of war is apparent here:
It isn't clear at this stage whether the four were killed by the first or second explosion. "My impression was they were killed in the first explosion and that the second didn't kill anyone," says Beaumont. "Later when we visited Hamad (the boy with the shrapnel wound) at Shifa, he said that one was killed in the first explosion and three others in the second, but I'm not sure how much a traumatized boy can recollect clearly what happened there."
http://www.haaretz.com/news/diplomacy-defense/1.605568
A witness who identified himself only as Abu Ahmed said the boys had been scavenging for scrap metal when the first shell hit a nearby shipping container used in the past by Hamas security forces. He said the boys fled but a second projectile "hit all of them".
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/17/israel-and-hamas-agree-short-ceasefire
Lovely to think that 70 years after the Holocaust Marie1797 thinks the Jews are as bad as those who would annihilate them.
It seems also to need to be said that Islam is not only a religion.
It may be remembered that in the 'Trojan Horse' scandal concerning schools in Birmingham one school is called "Al-Hijrah".
There is no-one better to explain what "al-Hijrah" is than Dr Mordechai Kedar:
http://t.co/HaHcw7lbO4
Ariadne
Stop using the holocaust as an excuse it wont wash anymore. 116 years since 1898 when Theodor Herzl whipped the morning coffee cups out of the Gazian citizens' hands at gunpoint) of war is just as bad! For both sides.
Marie,
You are contradicting yourself.
You say :
"It would seem they are both as bad as each other. "
The Underneath you say :
"The only language the Islamic bullies understand is a good beating which is needed to keep order".
That argument doesn't make sense, give what you had written directly above it .
As for the 'war crimes', the UN is stacked full of Jew hating, anti-Israeli countries.It is a corrupt body at best, which if it really represented the whole of humanity, I'd be pretty depressed. The hypocrisy on display about this claim, given the genuine war crimes that have happened in the past, which the UN has overlooked, is disgraceful. Can't think why the UN would focus on Israel only?
Marie1797 - so far gone!
David
Israel is behaving as bad as the Islamists!
You're never going to get anywhere popping each other off it's just a waste of time and money and breeds even more hatred. God knows there are generations there who have never known peace and life is so short.
Either there has to be a full on war to establish the strongest and a winner of the territory fair and square, or Hamas come out of hiding under a new leader, Israel too needs a fresh leadership to both sit round the table to thrash out a two state solution. Netanyahu is old angry and spiteful not doing you any favours.
Blowers
"However to see eye to eye with the Almighty, one must repent and believe on His Son...He actually demands it, whether you say you are are Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Baathist, Jedi or just plain Muslim)"
Or Jewish?
Sidney D @ 13:34
There will be a reduction in wars/conflict once the world has outgrown religion.
Do I understand you to be saying that religion caused the following:
The Pelopnneisan War
The Punic Wars
The War of Spanish Succession
The Seven Years' War
The War of Jenkins' Ear
The War of American Independence
The Napoleonic Wars
The Belgian Revolt
The Crimean War
The two Boer Wars
World War I
World War 2
The Korean War
The Vietnam War.
Biafra?
Burundi?
Peloponnesian, even.
Danjo @ 10.48
"It sounds very callous to recognise that but these stories become too big otherwise, or parts of a story gets lost in the wider one where people suffer empathy-fatigue."
Sadly I think you're right. There's the old subs story that "2M Chinese die in earthquake" equals "British Family killed in French Road Crash" equals "Man Next Door Breaks Leg". (Or similar.)
And agree with you at 11:06 too about the media and the government picking up more on the religious and geopolitical shift going on in the Middle East in their reporting and speeches.
This conflict will continue until Israel ceases to exist.
Dreadnaught @ 19:19
What will happen after that?
Will Islam then be at peace with the rest of the world?
No1. All-out war in ME inc Syria, ISIS, Jordan; spilling over in to Saudi and the Sahel. Shia-vs-Sunni. Maybe the odd Nuke chucked about. Petrol £10 litre. Milliband still an ugly fucker.
No2. Not a chance!
I agree.
There was a view in the US that 9/11 was caused by American support for Israel. Stop the support, and attacks on the US would cease.
Europe's history of conflct with Islam, and what's happening in Africa suggest that Israel is not the root issue.
The one part of the world where Islam is in conflct and I have sympathy for the Muslims is Sinkiang province. The Chinese government is doing a Tibet, and sending in millions of Chines to swamp the locals.
Bit of a familiar ring, there.
“As the death toll from the Israel government’s air strikes (and ground invasion) increases, consider former Rep. Ron Paul’s January 9, 2009 speech on the US House of Representatives floor explaining that Israel helped encourage the growth of Hamas to counteract the Palestine Liberation Organization. Paul, RPI’s chairman and founder, proceeds to discuss in the speech the similarity between Israel’s past actions regarding Hamas and the US Central Intelligence Agency’s support for radicalising Muslims to compete with the Soviet Union.”
The speech here:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-aided-hamas-to-dilute-support-for-a-strong-secular-palestinian-liberation-organization/5392705
We live in such a complex and intertwined world.
Thank you so much for that list The Explorer.
It will come in handy.
Happy Jack did a bit of research.
Xinjiang is a strategic frontier zone for China bordering Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. It also has considerable oil reserves and is China's largest natural gas producing region.
A majority of the population adhere to Sunni Islam with a large minority of Shia Muslims there too.
The Sunni Uyghurs, the largest Turkic ethnic group living in Xinjiang, want a separate Uyghur state. They have known associations with Islamist terrorist groups who fund them.
The Chinese government is concerned that Islamic militant rhetoric and funding are finding their way into China and stamps down hard on uprisings.
Do you blame China for being twitchy?
HJ:
Well, when you put it that way...
But it still doesn't excuse Chinese conduct in Tibet.
DK @ 15.18 says, 'As for the 'war crimes', the UN is stacked full of Jew hating, anti-Israeli countries.' This is a major problem, and its not just the Jew haters, there are scads of West haters too. Despite the fact that these West-hater states wouldn't have a voice unless the West had set up the UN, we suffer endless criticism. There are now nearly 60 Islamic countries out of the 200 in the UN. As these Islamic countries are inclined to vote as a bloc, (they all want global sharia, don't they?), the UN is rapidly becoming locked into a state of paralysis. From another perspective, the Group of 77, originally developing nations, has now reached 133! It goes without saying that Islamic states are always 'developing', if not actively regressing. By remaining perpetually 'developing' these states have created a majority bloc within the UN.
Of course, in the final analysis, the five permanent members of the Security Council have right of veto. If this were not the case the UN would be completely unworkable.
Explorer
It doesn't "excuse" the Chinese government's actions in Xinjiang either - just helps understand them.
No doubt similar geo-strategic considerations are at play in Tibet. The Chinese government understand if regional nationalism is conceded to in one area then the 'country' may fragment. China as a nation is an artificial mix of diverse ethnic and religious groups, Jack understands some 56 in total.
Would an unstable China be a lesser or greater threat to world peace?
This comment has been removed by the author.
HJ
"Blowers
"However to see eye to eye with the Almighty, one must repent and believe on His Son...He actually demands it, whether you say you are are Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Baathist, Jedi or just plain Muslim)"
Or Jewish?" Was going to include but as our jewish brethren are more precocious, precise and pugnacious than the unholy order of the swiss cberguard, old Ernst thought better of it! *giggles*
Blowers
ps
Been watching the C G's opening ceremony.
1. Why do glaswegians, like the council leader, look and sound angry, even when welcoming strangers with words of good will. It was laced with alluded menace along the lines of, ' Y'd bitter enjoy yerselves or else, Jimmy'
2. Why was Her Maj panicking when the Prince of Malaysia couldn't get the message out of the baton so she could declare it to the commonwealth...only for us to find out that she had composed the note herself and put it in before it started it's journey.
Who says we brits are not the unchallenged masters of irony.
Utterly brilliant.
Marie1797 said...
.... a lot of vile rubbish.
Hamas was created by the Muslim Brotherhood.
415 terrorists, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, were expelled from Israel in 1992. The Jew-hating UN and "international" terrorist-lovers' outcry persuaded Israel to let them back in.
I didn't read beyond that loony's first few words.
Blowers
" ... our jewish brethren are more precocious, precise and pugnacious than the unholy order of the swiss cberguard (sic)"
Note the (sic) ..
How dare you, Sir! There's was no finer fighting force than the CSG - now disbanded by decree of 'Papa Francis the Popular'. Jack hears a certain feathered member has been plucked and dishonourably discharged along with his cadre. The ignominy; the ignominy!
*chuckle*
Glaswegians, who can understand 'em? Strong women rule the roost in the West of Scotland so the men displace their masculinity. Jack is not a fan of the accent or their quaint ethnic ways like the "deep fried Mars Bar" and the "Glasgow kiss".
God Bless the Queen!
Well thank G-d for Christians such as Father Gabriel Nadaf, who recently said ;
"Instead of reinforcing the State of Israel and the security it provides for the Christians and all of its citizens, it’s being boycotted and there are continued attempts to weaken it, which will lead to us becoming an easy prey like all the countries around us. The State of Israel is at the forefront of the battle against the terrorism that is trying to swallow the whole world. The flame of terrorism is going to reach every corner of the world and no country will be immune from the terrorist attacks. What is happening in Syria, Iraq, and Gaza will be happening in your country if you continue to do nothing.
Therefore, we all have to come together in unity and uproot terrorism. We should not be complacent and accept terrorism as a fact of life. We have to stop being indifferent about terrorists, who are exploiting our freedom and good spirit. I am calling on you, on behalf of the Israeli Christians, to support the IDF and the State of Israel in Operation ‘Protective Edge’ and to fight terrorism with us, in order to protect the Holy Land. For, if God forbid, our country falls in the hand of terrorists, a catastrophe will befall the entire world. May God bless you and bring justice and peace to the world. Amen!"
Bluedog,
Agreed the UN isn't fit for purpose and never has been; it is marginally better than the league of nations.
As for the Islamic bloc if the wealthier countries had used their oil money to plough into education and training, rather than the elite's personal gain, the story might be different.
Contrast this with tiny Israel. It is interesting that Israel, which has a strong technology sector and an excellent education system has a western standard of living, despite having no crude oil.It wasn't always the case of course. During the '70s and '80s Israel had inflation at 400%, but is now one of the strongest growing economies in the world.
Marie,
Israel has won every single conflict that has been FORCED upon her by constant hate of her neighbours in the past 66 years.
At every single time Israel has offered land for peace; way back in 1948 Israel accepted the UN partition plan. The Arabs refused, sent in a dozen armies and got their asses kicked all the way back to the Sinai and Golan. In an act of spite the Arabs attacked those who couldn't defend themselves, namely the prosperous and vital Jewish communities of the middle east and north africa and systemically persecuted these once thriving communities.
When the Arab states, such as Egypt wanted peace Israel gave them back land and dismantled settlements; Israel gave back Gaza and look what happened. Rather than trying to make a go of it, the technology, the greenhouses and the rest were all destroyed and Hamas ruled the strip with a brutal iron fist, with the sole intent on attacking Israel.
Israel is simply defending herself against this relentless aggression. Imagine if terrorists had taken over Aberystwyth and had been launching rockets against Cardiff. Do you think the Welsh people would accept that without fighting back?
There are quite a few people who see Israel as 'the problem' in the middle East and think the solution to 'this problem' is the removal of Israel and the land given to the Arabs.
A less extreme solution (in the eyes of these people) would be 'the two state solution'.
Would this solve the problem?.
No.... this would make the problem even worse because radical Islam would have taken the first step in its plan to bring the whole world under the heel of Islam.
We see the spread of terror into Iraq and Syria under Isis, we see the brotherhood trying (and almost succeeding) in taking Egypt and many other places coming under the tyrannical rule of Islam.
But the West in its foolishness and ignorance of the true nature of the situation between Israel and their Arab neighbours is doing all it can to weaken Israel and empower terrorists to continue their war of aggression against Israeli civilians.
Just spotted this on the Telegraph:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/italy/10987694/Sudanese-Christian-woman-Meriam-Ibrahim-arrives-in-Italy.html
Hurrah!
All wars are terrible & the civilian population always suffer.
The West must support Israel, simply because if Israel goes, the rest of us will follow.
We have seen atrocities committed in the West, the World trade centre, & the Murder of Lee Rigby are just two examples. Has Israel been responsible for similar crimes?.
In W.W.II, we bombed Dresden, we also bombed occupied France & the Nazis Blitzed London, Coventry & other Major targets. Were there civilian casualties including women & children? were the people in Dresden all Nazis? were the French fatalities Collaborators?.
All war is evil, but how can Obama & the American senate forget the Two Towers & oppose Israel?.
Leaving aside any religious connections, from a purely logical stance, the West must oppose the rise of terrorism. Gangsters in religious attire are still gangsters.
For the media to support them or use them as a smokescreen to hide other evils of greater magnitude simply makes the media in question culpable accessories.
Danjo.
Thanks for the heads up. Hurrah! indeed!.
Hurrah! indeed!. This woman was literally delivered from her cell under sentence of death( as was 'Peter' in the Bible.)
Christians must keep praying for our brothers and sisters under persecution in similar circumstances worldwide.
Happy Jack is mightily relieved for this woman and her family too. However, not wishing to interrupt all the "Hurrahs", there is another perspective:
"The reality is, I think, that in the East you are at high risk of death and persecution and violence only as long as your story does not make it to the West, and you become a face with a name. Once you do .... people in the West react to the “individual destiny” story sufficiently strongly to motivate the Western governments to deliver; and they generally do, discreetly and efficiently. But as long as you are one of the many women savagely beaten, or a part of the anonymous, faceless mass of people chased from Mosul, you are in deep trouble and high risk of being insulted, persecuted, forced to flee, raped, or beaten to death.
We all know this is how it works, and we all know the more stupid society becomes, the more it will become so. The proles reading their .... newspaper on the underground do not get a concept like “Christians are persecuted on an unprecedented scale” .... it does not provide them with the cheap shot of intravenous feel-good fix they need to feel they have some “values”. When, though, the mob sees a face and a name and a story, its dim brain starts to work, and this is exactly the moment the politics start to move."
(M)
Well done to those who brought this to public attention. We need more of it.
Len : "Christians must keep praying for our brothers and sisters under persecution in similar circumstances worldwide."
Pray for their souls by all means, or whatever it is that you people do. In the meantime, it may be possible to save their bodies too by bringing their plights to public attention.
Danjo,
'In the meantime, it may be possible to save their bodies too by bringing their plights to public attention.'
Agreed we all have a part to play.
