Canon Andrew White: "The governments and media of the world may have forgotten us.."
It is a tedious seasonal metaphor, now clichéd to the point of political hollowness, but these "Arab springs", once hailed as the founts of liberty and democratic dreams, have become long, cold winters of turmoil, suffering, persecution and mass slaughter.
Egypt is economically unstable; Syria is is meltdown; Iraq is disintegrating; Libya has become the very bloodbath we tried to avert; Saudi Arabia is struggling with internal discord; and Iran is fomenting regional conflict. The Arab world is collapsing in painful spasms and convulsing in a series of existential catastrophes. The disintegration has been swift and inexorable.
The ensuing humanitarian tragedy is epic - one might almost say 'biblical'. Tens of millions across the Arab world are in need of urgent aid as they displaced, made homeless and hunger for their daily bread. Hundreds of thousands have lost their lives through civil war and sectarian strife. Now that the regional strongmen have fallen one by one, the vacuum is being filled by the Salafist-Jihadist Islamic State, and they have brought hell on earth.
Where is the Arab League in all this? How are they responding to the Caliphate? What are they saying about the apocalyptic death and destruction? Where are the declarations opposing Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi or uniting in their condemnation of his 'robust' interpretation of Islam?
Silence.
There are, however, a few causes of optimism. God's people are not mute; nor are they turning a blind eye. Here is the latest update from the Vicar of Baghdad, Canon Andrew White:
I can’t express how immensely encouraged I am by the huge amount of support we have received here for the persecuted Christians here in Iraq. People have prayed and sacrificially given. They have enabled us to at least begin to meet the crucial needs of the people. Dr Sarah and I have been working flat out on meeting these needs but we have to have more help and I pray that today we will find the help we need. Today I will head North to Kurdistan where Sarah is at the moment.This is an encouraging epistle, the most notable sentence being the final one. But the media have not entirely forgotten: the Christian media are well informed. And even if Channel 4 News is consumed by Gaza and busy lauding the bravery of Baroness Warsi, the BBC is slowly waking up to the horrors being inflicted upon Christians by the self-styled Islamic State.
Helping Through The Iraqi Churches
The main way we are helping the massive numbers of internally displaced people is through the various indigenous churches. The different denominations know which of their people need help, and who they have who have fled Mosul and Nineveh. The money is received through our Foundation for Relief and Reconciliation in the Middle East (FRRME) and given through our one Anglican Church in Iraq. So the help is given from Church to Church. The Foundation is a 501C3 in the US and a registered charity in the UK. So people can give in tax beneficial ways.
http://frrme.org/get-involved/donate/
www.frrmeamerica.org
Daily Information
Daily information is provided through Face Book and on less regular email updates sent about twice a week. My personal face book page is full as I have 5000 friends and am thus not allowed anymore. I do however have a popular figure page that you can like and get regular updates there.
The message to those who want to be friends:
I would very much love to have you as a friend but I am afraid I have reached the limit of 5000 friends on my page there are two public figure pages that you can join that get my same updates. You can also sign up for my regular updates at www.frrme.org .Please do join one of these pages. These pages are:
https://www.facebook.com/CanonAndrewWhite
https://www.facebook.com/FRRME
Together We Have Hope
Everything maybe awful but we have such hope. HOPE because we are not alone the support from our friends around the world has simply been phenomenal. The governments and media of the world may have forgotten us but the people of G-d are with us Jews, Christians and Muslims the people who know that the Lord is here and His Spirit is with us.
With love thanks and blessings,
Andrew White
But we must remember that these Salafist extremists neither represent nor speak for all Sunni Muslims. As Canon White explains elsewhere, there are voices being raised against them:
Islamic Sunni Leader totally Condemns ISISAnd it must be observed that the Islamic State is not only persecuting Christians, but also Shia, Turkmen, Shabaks, Yazidis and others.
I have spent much of the day with one Iraq's most senior Sunni Imams Sheik Khalid Al Mullah he has openly and clearly spoken out against the evil events, massacres and slaughters committed by ISIS. He not only stated they were totally demonic he said they were totally against everything Islam stands for. He stated that Christianity was the very root of Iraqi society, therefore Christians are at the heart of Iraqi society. We went to see the US Ambassador together and the Sheik was able to share these points with him.
Our Government mutters about the need for regional peace and stability, but the FCO offers no solutions. They whisper in Whitehall as Christians are systematically cleansed from their ancient lands, but they give no assistance. As we witness waves of terror sweeping over the land and the emergence of a new hegemonic power, the geo-politics of the Middle East and North Africa are being irrevocably transformed.
The hope must be that space is eventually made in this turmoil for the Jews, Assyrians, Maronites, Melkites, Copts and other minorities whose presence in the region pre-dates those who are currently purging the land of apostates and infidels and claiming it for their malignant sharia, in the name of Mohammed and for the glory of Allah, the all merciful and most merciful.
30 Comments:
Canon White is a saint of our time (as are the members of his family who share him with the people of Iraq).
The recent conflict has highlighted, among other things, the extraordinary blindness of the media to what the victory of Islamist jihadism actually looks like, with its videos and images celebrating atrocities, its unfettered viciousness and unprincipled ruthlessness. The UK government has rightly made it illegal for UK citizens to travel to fight alongside these dreadful people.
Israel managed to hold the jihadists on its doorstep at bay this time in the face of howls of protest from 'Humanitarian' organisations which never condemn Jihadist ideology, even though they may have to clear up its consequences.
But if we in the west don't wake up to what's going on, the tide of bullying, intimidation, imposition and violence will wash up on our shores, and it will be too late to say "I told you so."
Depressing but necessary post. The complicity of a biased media that ignores history and balance, has reduced real tragedy to nothing more than a cheap 'reality tv show'
Funny how we once had journalists who held integrity of their trade in much higher esteem than 'reporting' the chip-paper sensationalist sound-bites clipped to fit between game shows and ad breaks.
Funny also that it takes a one-time comedian to deliver what they won't print or broadcast.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ugsv5u-sW0
Today we read a lot in the press about a Baronesses ‘bravery’ and how the Tory party is at ‘war’ over policy.
What we read here in this blog is true bravery in the face of real war. How our presses obsession with the petty froth of Westminster politics diminishes the true meaning of these words.
Whilst Canon White is an inspiring figure, showing real leadership, our politicians only sicken and disappoint.
Forgotten, no; ignored, yes. There's a difference.
After all, if you forget about something you might remember, and act accordingly.
But if you ignore something it's often because you don't want to know.
The West has failed in its attempt to stop the spread of Islamic terrorists despite sending in ground troops who fought a battle they could never win.
Now the West has withdrawn and left millions of people at the mercy(as if there were any)of Islamic extremists such as ISIS who are demanding protection money or suffer the consequences much as gangsters do.
Yet despite all the atrocities going on the media seems to have 'tunnel vision' to all but what is happening in Gaza.
There is no uproar about the slaughter going on in Iraq .No resignations of ministers over Islamic atrocities
Here is a short extract from Canon Andrews Blog July 30, 2014,
Dear Friends,
'Everyday we think that the crisis here cannot get worse and every day it does. Yesterday over 1500 people were killed and the Islamic State (formally known as ISIS) simply said we can do anything now the world is just looking at Gaza.'
http://frrme.org/canon-andrews-blog/
Explorer
For too many at the heart of Government I think what you say is sadly true.
Baroness Warsi is still a member of the House of Lords and therefore can raise the subject of the Christians and other religious minorities in Parliament.
Admittedly Parliament is in recess but now that she is no longer tied down with her onerous ministerial responsibilities she has plenty of time to write letters to government ministers and she should have no problems in getting a platform for her views in the media.
Thank you Your Grace for updating us. I am grateful.
This piece is depressing but highly necessary, as where else, but on the site of the brave Cranmer, would be given as much of the truth as can be conveyed to us.
Canon Andrew White is, as said above, a contemporary Saint, without a shred of doubt. The highest honour will be his in The Kingdom of God. Anglican hierarchy please note !
When I see the unending, unbalanced, untruthful behaviour of the media and their running mates and bosses, the western establishment politicians, then truly I am even more seized of the validity of Christian truth, pointing as ever to our fallen nature. And we are all to some degree culpable.
Democracy may represent for the west, the best-worst form of human led government, until The Kingdom arrives, and I believe that it does, but here, now in the west it is shown up as throughly unable, impotent at dealing with evil; indeed it allows itself, by toppling unwholesome dictators, heralding even worse lawlessness and false law, to become unwittingly its catalyst and agent.
But as The Prologue to John's Gospel says (1:5) the darkness does not, and never will, blot out the light. Because Christ relies on us, here and now, it is absolutely vital that the Christian media and all those other men and women of good will, justice and humanity continue pointing to these injustices and evils. But we must also do all that can be done through both through practical means and prayer to support those who flee, and the generous ones who assist and offer sanctuary.
Canon White may just have blown it with the millennial crowd with his good words for the Muslims.
Thanks YG for beavering away on this.
You have been entirely consistent and your frustration must be shared by nearly all of your communicants.
Cameron is his name; folly is his game.
In this beautiul land of ours we see past testimonies to faith and reverence in all our towns and villages.
Where is it now?
Are we so weak a people that to howl or protest is to appear unseemly?
Do our leaders not realise that to protect one branch of faith is to protect them all?
Not a peep.
Treasonous and gutless wretches the lot of them.
Who is this Karren Brady and why is she to be elevated to the peerage?
How about Lord White of Baghdad?
It would be in the interests of broadcasting international news stories to see Jon Snow on Ch 4 News interview Canon Andrew White with the appeal details published on the Ch4 website.
They could open with the ISIS or Islamic State or whatever they are calling themselves now, putting the heads of Christians on sticks, that should grab everyone's attention.
IanCad @ 14.57
"Do our leaders not realise that to protect one branch of faith is to protect them all?"
Well said !
The Queen does realise this, but then she is genuinely a Christian. Some within the C of E and other Churches and faiths also realise this. Lord Sacks has been excellent at articulating these sorts of ideas.
There are, I believe, a number of people of principle left still, in corners of the Conservative Party, especially amongst the "Faith, flag and family" section, or whatever it is named nowadays. But I believe that Cameron has no moral compass, whatsoever.
Whitehall has not had a moral compass in decades, nor will it find one. As for the three main Parties - they would all sell themselves down the river if it meant gaining some advantage. The Christians, Jews, Shia and others are suffering in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. Christians are being purged in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and China and the FCO and Parliament say nothing and do nothing. The BBC and the rest of the media don't even put it on the radar because the main victims are those dreadful Christians who fought the Crusades and caused all the problems.
The Left cannot bring themselves to admit that their 'Arab Spring' was merely the opening phase in a much wider and far more vicious attempt to bring about a 'new' dominance and impose a theocratic hegemony on the world. We are foolish if we ignore the threat within our own borders - many of the ISIS 'fighters' come from here and I very much doubt our authorities know who they all are.
Patrick Cox @ 17:55
'
Many of the ISIS fighters come from here.' Do you have any idea of numbers?
It all feels a bit like the days of football hooligans banned from going abroad.
You could ban known hooligans, but that didn't stop others from going abroad and turning into hooligans once they got there.
It must be a nightmare for the authorities. Short of banning everyone of a particular ethnicity from going abroad, I wonder how you distinguish a jihadist from a genuine traveller?
I'm reminded also of the US Government interning Japanese Americans in World War 2. The only certain way of containing the guilty was by interning the innocent as well.
I saw this on the Guardian earlier:
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/aug/06/40000-iraqis-stranded-mountain-isis-death-threat
The world really needs to club together and collectively rid itself of this ISIS scum.
DanJO, I just saw it in the DT.
Lordy! What a mess we've caused over there.
I've never considered myself a jingoist but I'm seeing its merits.
Spirit: something so lacking today.
"We don't want to fight but by Jingo if we do
We've got the ships, we've got the men, we've got the money too---"
IanCad: "Lordy! What a mess we've caused over there."
Such an interesting culture too, on top of the human tragedy. It's beyond depressing to witness this and be powerless.
I've just read the articles that DanJO and IanCad mentioned. When the Kurds were threatened by Sadam Hussein, John Major persuaded George Bush senior to agree to a "no fly" zone to prevent Saddam Hussein's planes from attacking them. As far as I know ISIS don't have any planes but we could use our air-power against their tanks, artillery and infantry to help to protect the Yazidis.
Communicants,
I too have just read those two articles.
By God, it is beyond belief. For all the posturing and strutting of the UN and the western powers this is truly beyond belief. These people are being herded like beasts onto a mountain top where without food or water they will just die. The hatred is unbelievable. Yet some criticise those who merely defend themselves.
It is like a repeat of Masssada or Carcasonne, with people dying on the heights because they are different to the besiegers. Truly the "progress" of humanity is a total illusion. We go round in circles, and only the technology becomes sharper. Depravity stares us in the face, yet the world looks away.
This comment has been removed by the author.
A short report of the Yazidis' dire situation on the mountain was covered on Ch4 News tonight.
They need water and supplies.
Marie @ 20:54
Will those willing/able to provide relief be allowed to do so?
Read the articles mentioned by DanJ0 and Ian above, and thanks to both. (Came across a 'Daily Mail' article as well with illustrative photos of the mountain's aridity) and it seems the Sunni regard the Yazidis as worshippers of Satan.
Enough said.
Explorer
Yes thanks, I read all the articles mentioned.
Maybe a plane could be mobilised to drop water and some basic aid supplies onto the mountain where the people are.
Ivan
"Canon White may just have blown it with the millennial crowd with his good words for the Muslims."
Maybe so but he recovered some street cred with "the people of G-d."
More to the point, what he is demonstrating is an understanding of who a Christian's neighbour is.
The world really needs to club together and collectively rid itself of this ISIS scum.
Ha ha ha ha!. First the bad news: Israel screwed up yet again by letting itself be pressured into halting another campaign and not mopping up the Hamasniks and their toys. Now all the terror groups got the handle on how to survive a conflict against a superbly trained and equipped enemy: burrow with civilians and don't let them leave, parade kiddie corpses and wailing grandmas before cell phone cameras and maintain mobility. There is more to it of course, and the details on how to distribute and disperse an entire command structure, battalion-strength combat groups and even heavy weapons, equipment and stores among civilians are to be found in the manuals captured by the IDF in Gaza. The theories on this are not new, but only now does affordable communication equipment and powerful laptops with apps to handle complex networks and schedules make that dream possible.
And now for the awful news: nothing that matters will be done against ISIS or other terror groups and armies because humanitarian concerns for civilian populations which override everything are the West's ultimate and untreatable Achilles heel.
PS The above was addressed to Danjo. Btw , Danjo, when Christians are twisting themselves into knots over such tame stuff like whether its ethical to favour their own coreligionist refugees without magically spreading brotherly Christian love to the gazillion Muslims in the region, do you think their governments are capable of dropping deadly ordnance on ISIS, which has spread it self out among the refugees and bivouacs in schools, hospitals and the inviolable mosques?
The thing is nobody cared about the Christians, their wishes, and what was to become of them when the decision was made to remove Saddam Hussein, and the same thing was repeated recently when they tried it with Assad. Fortunately for the Syrians the Russians had, had enough and Milliband derailed the thuggish Cameron. Nobody seems to recall that the Syrians turned out in the millions to greet John Paul II he was there a decade ago. All the troubles of the Christians stem from the actions of the so-called Christians in the West in particular those in the United States who could not care less.
I for one have enough of the pseudo-Christian solidarity displayed by the Americans, and have not trusted them to do the right thing for some years now.
HJ, Canon White is undoubtedly a holy man, a servant of Christ, a fearless and godly man.
Avi Bartel: "And now for the awful news: nothing that matters will be done against ISIS or other terror groups and armies because humanitarian concerns for civilian populations which override everything are the West's ultimate and untreatable Achilles heel."
If only you were wrong.
Avi
" ... nothing that matters will be done against ISIS or other terror groups and armies because humanitarian concerns for civilian populations which override everything are the West's ultimate and untreatable Achilles heel."
That's not strictly the case as history evidences - Hiroshima and Dresden. It is one factor amongst many necessarily taken into account.
One could turn it around thus:
" ... everything will be done against ISIS or other terror groups and armies because this overrides any humanitarian concerns for civilian populations is Israel's ultimate and untreatable Achilles heel."
We both know this is not the case and yet it is how it is being presented by a hostile media.
Balance, dear man, balance.
Post a Comment
<< Home