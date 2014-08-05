Warsi resigns over "morally indefensible" Gaza policy

About His Grace:

Archbishop Cranmer takes as his inspiration the words of Sir Humphrey Appleby: ‘It’s interesting,’ he observes, ‘that nowadays politicians want to talk about moral issues, and bishops want to talk politics.’ It is the fusion of the two in public life, and the necessity for a wider understanding of their complex symbiosis, which leads His Grace to write on these very sensitive issues."It hath been found by experience that no matter how decent, intelligent or thoughtful the reasoning of a conservative may be, as an argument with a liberal is advanced, the probability of being accused of ‘bigotry’, ‘hatred’ or ‘intolerance’ approaches 1 (100%).”Follow His Grace on

Freedom of speech must be tolerated, and everyone living in the United Kingdom must accept that they may be insulted about their own beliefs, or indeed be offended, and that is something which they must simply endure, not least because some suffer fates far worse. Comments on articles are therefore unmoderated, but do not necessarily reflect the views of Cranmer. Comments that are off-topic, gratuitously offensive, libelous, or otherwise irritating, may be summarily deleted. However, the fact that particular comments remain on any thread does not constitute their endorsement by Cranmer; it may simply be that he considers them to be intelligent and erudite contributions to religio-political discourse...or not.

The Anglican Communion has no peculiar thought, practice, creed or confession of its own. It has only the Catholic Faith of the ancient Catholic Church, as preserved in the Catholic Creeds and maintained in the Catholic and Apostolic constitution of Christ's Church from the beginning.

The epithet of 'great' can be applied only to those who were defining leaders who successfully articulated and embodied the Conservatism of their age. They combined in their personal styles, priorities and policies, as Edmund Burke would say, 'a disposition to preserve' with an 'ability to improve'.

I am in politics because of the conflict between good and evil, and I believe that in the end good will triumph.

Margaret Thatcher, Baroness Thatcher LG, OM, PC, FRS. (Prime Minister 1979-1990)



We have not overthrown the divine right of kings to fall down for the divine right of experts.

Harold Macmillan, 1st Earl of Stockton, OM, PC. (Prime Minister 1957-1963)



Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.

Sir Winston Churchill, KG, OM, CH, TD, FRS, PC (Can). (Prime Minister 1940-1945, 1951-1955)



I am not struck so much by the diversity of testimony as by the many-sidedness of truth.

Stanley Baldwin, 1st Earl Baldwin of Bewdley, KG, PC. (Prime Minister 1923-1924, 1924-1929, 1935-1937)



If you believe the doctors, nothing is wholesome; if you believe the theologians, nothing is innocent; if you believe the military, nothing is safe.

Robert Cecil, 3rd Marquess of Salisbury, KG, GCVO, PC. (Prime Minister 1885-1886, 1886-1892, 1895-1902)



I am a Conservative to preserve all that is good in our constitution, a Radical to remove all that is bad. I seek to preserve property and to respect order, and I equally decry the appeal to the passions of the many or the prejudices of the few.

Benjamin Disraeli KG, PC, FRS, Earl of Beaconsfield. (Prime Minister 1868, 1874-1880)



Public opinion is a compound of folly, weakness, prejudice, wrong feeling, right feeling, obstinacy, and newspaper paragraphs.

Sir Robert Peel, Bt. (Prime Minister 1834-1835, 1841-1846)



I consider the right of election as a public trust, granted not for the benefit of the individual, but for the public good.

Robert Jenkinson, 2nd Earl of Liverpool. (Prime Minister 1812-1827)



Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.

The Rt Hon. William Pitt, the Younger. (Prime Minister 1783-1801, 1804-1806)

