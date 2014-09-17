Announcement imminent..
His Grace needed to revamp and renovate, modernise and reform, and, thanks to the generosity of his readers and communicants, he has not only rebuilt his steeple but managed to underpin the foundations. He deeply appreciates all the kind gifts and donations you have made (especially the monthly widows' mites). Indeed, without them, his light would have dimmed, his steeple fallen to ruin, and his pulpit succumbed to the worm that dieth not.
This endeavour has kept him busy over the past few weeks, hence the irregular frequency of writing.
This post is headed "Announcement imminent..". There will, in fact, be two.. (..exciting..)
Bless you for reading His Grace's blog over the years; for your prayers and fellowship; and for your comments (well, most of them).
20 Comments:
Congratulations YG
Have the tithes and offerings been so generous that you have removed the collection plate?
The night is far spent, the day is at hand.
Hi YG,
So exciting, I can't wait!!! (:
Well spotted Ian,
In His Graces excitement of moving the barometer, he has lifted the plate as well!
Can't have the communicants denied an opportunity of a blessing can we.
Bless you all. But the removal of the PayPal button was purposeful. Settings have had to change..
You will soon be able to pour your vast wealth into his (vastly diminished) coffers, and your reward will be in heaven :o)
Congratulations, Your Grace. Good news at last! Sadly, a scarce commodity these days, amid the encircling gloom.
Shadrach,
Have to admit, it was HG's reference to the widow's mite that got to me.
Looked for the treasury; and Lo! It had disappeared.
How exciting!
I'd have given a bit more along the way but I wasn't sure whether the project had died or not after a while.
Lol @ DanJ0.
Most excellent news, YG, congratulations. As Buzz Lightyear would say: "To infinity ... and beyond."
Or should that be: "Ad infinitum .... et ultra."
Well I hope the new blog will have some Catholic influenced vibrant flair and a colour injection in the layout. The present one is a bit too sterile monotoned Protestant for my
particular taste.
Congratulations! Apologies for my lack of a contribution. I'll make up for it when my financial position improves.
Congrats on the Reformation Cranmer (both of them )The first magnificent one which put the Church back on course and more lately your renovated blog.
Now we can really blow the dust and the cobwebs of these Catholics and perhaps then the Holy Spirit will be able to breathe some Life into them...
Onward and upward........
Cressida: "Well I hope the new blog will have some Catholic influenced vibrant flair and a colour injection in the layout."
I'm all for camping it up too. ;)
This is indeed absolutely splendid news. The Inspector had thought Cranmer was down to half power for reasons other, and was preparing to help the fellow out by offering his own services to enlighten the faithful every other day. This will not now be necessary, but don’t let this disappointment to you all dull the glad tidings our patron has brought us this day.
I say Len, do you think one of Cranmer’s exciting pronouncements to come is an avowed intention to rid his site of parasites who sell their wares on it. One’s think of the protestant extreme who are anti priest and anti church, like the Anglican church of example, who bring no joy to the rest of us, but guilt aplenty. Wouldn’t it be absolutely topper if that was the case, what !
Goodness! If only Mr Harding could have attracted such munificence when Hiram's Hospital needed funds...Good show Your Grace, may your groats continue to swell and your mites become definites...
With a bit of luck you will disappear into cyberspace Inspector?.
Good news. Strange-looking thermometer now though....
