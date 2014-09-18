Thursday, September 18, 2014

Whom do you seek?

 

His Grace?

 He is not here.

 For he is risen (on WordPress), as he said.

(You will not be directed automatically)

posted byArchbishop Cranmer at 7:57 am Permalink

23 Comments:

Blogger Avi Barzel said...

Uh, uh...I'll wait and see what happens to others first. Looks like some sort of e-baptism thing.

18 September 2014 at 08:21  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

Eeeek .... strange events!

18 September 2014 at 09:17  
Blogger IanCad said...

Something ain't right.

18 September 2014 at 09:37  
Blogger IanCad said...

Furthermore, on this day of days, when the great unwashed go to the polls to decide on the break-up of our union, there are better things to do than to struggle with a new format. Grrr!

If we were only ruled by men Salmond, Connery and now Murray would be up on treason charges.

Three hundred years of history could be blown away on a whim.

18 September 2014 at 09:44  
Blogger Hannah said...

Hi Avi, happy Jack, Ian,

It's well cool! Nothing to worry about! (:

18 September 2014 at 09:48  
Blogger Clive Mitchell said...

Help I can't work this out! Do I really now need a twitter or Facebook account?

Btw HJ thanks for the bible history.

18 September 2014 at 09:48  
Blogger Avi Barzel said...

You are a brave daughter of Israel, Sister Hannah!

I took the plunge, now trying to retrieve my proper profile, not one from 4 years ago!

18 September 2014 at 09:51  
Blogger DanJ0 said...

Blimey, it has a more religious flavour than here. Good to see the new editorial staff on board! :)

18 September 2014 at 09:56  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

It's difficult knowing what to do with this different account and how to set it up!

Plus, Disqus has cut the top of Jack's hat off.

How will the Inspector manage, Jack wonders.

18 September 2014 at 09:56  
Blogger Hannah said...

Hi Clive,

All you need to do is to click on the d where it says create account. Put in a name, an e-mail address and a password and voila, the account is there! The username is the email address you use.

After that you can upload a picture, put an introduction about yourself and link to a blog if you write one.

18 September 2014 at 10:03  
Blogger Clive Mitchell said...

Hi Hannah

Thanks for the help!

18 September 2014 at 10:10  
Blogger Hannah said...

Hi Avi,

That's me! I did the ice bucket challenge a couple of weeks ago... discus probably remembered the old account password, perhaps? (:

Hi happy Jack,

I'm sure we can help inspector if he runs into difficulties!

Hi Clive,

No worries!

18 September 2014 at 10:17  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

Hannah

Can anyone help the Inspector? Look at the tangle he got himself into hanging a few rolls of wallpaper. Mind you, if he navigated entry to Pink News then all things are possible.

18 September 2014 at 11:06  
Blogger Hannah said...

hi HJ,

I'm sure he'll be okay (:

18 September 2014 at 11:20  
Blogger Len said...

How many blogs have we got going here?.

18 September 2014 at 11:31  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

Len

Two .... some of us find the 'Reformation' difficult to accept.

*chuckle*

This is a support site for those making the transition and having to swim across the blogosphere.

18 September 2014 at 11:37  
Blogger Sidney Deane said...

So it was Adrian Hilton all along.

18 September 2014 at 12:09  
Blogger IanCad said...

Hang the thread! Even if there is one.

I had no idea quite how far this country has swung to the left until I listened to Gordon Brown's "Brilliant"!!?? speech of yesterday.

Good Lord! That he can cite one of the foundational planks of the Communist Manifesto as reason to stay in is making me think that if such tripe resonates with the public we can only look forward to even more constraints on our liberties, responsibilities and our individuality.

Forgive the horribly long sentence.
How we have fallen.

18 September 2014 at 12:37  
Blogger Avi Barzel said...

This is a support site for those making the transition and having to swim across the blogosphere. (Happy Jack)

LOL!

18 September 2014 at 12:51  
Blogger Manfarang said...

As I tried to say on the new blog-
Shetland kept the faith.

19 September 2014 at 06:29  
Blogger Len said...

Seems this new site is a bit like the 'Tardis' not quite sure where one is going to end up...

Glad you are now a reformed character Jack?.

20 September 2014 at 15:45  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

Counter Reformed, Len!

Now, when are you going to join the party, Blowers?

20 September 2014 at 20:04  
Blogger Happy Jack said...

MR'S PROUDIE !!!!!!!!!!

Where are you hiding?

21 September 2014 at 22:51  

Post a Comment

<< Home

‹Older