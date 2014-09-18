Whom do you seek?
His Grace?
He is not here.
For he is risen (on WordPress), as he said.
The Anglican Communion has no peculiar thought, practice, creed or confession of its own. It has only the Catholic Faith of the ancient Catholic Church, as preserved in the Catholic Creeds and maintained in the Catholic and Apostolic constitution of Christ's Church from the beginning.
Dr Geoffrey Fisher, Archbishop of Canterbury, 1945-1961
I am in politics because of the conflict between good and evil, and I believe that in the end good will triumph.
Margaret Thatcher, Baroness Thatcher LG, OM, PC, FRS. (Prime Minister 1979-1990)
We have not overthrown the divine right of kings to fall down for the divine right of experts.
Harold Macmillan, 1st Earl of Stockton, OM, PC. (Prime Minister 1957-1963)
Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.
Sir Winston Churchill, KG, OM, CH, TD, FRS, PC (Can). (Prime Minister 1940-1945, 1951-1955)
I am not struck so much by the diversity of testimony as by the many-sidedness of truth.
Stanley Baldwin, 1st Earl Baldwin of Bewdley, KG, PC. (Prime Minister 1923-1924, 1924-1929, 1935-1937)
If you believe the doctors, nothing is wholesome; if you believe the theologians, nothing is innocent; if you believe the military, nothing is safe.
Robert Cecil, 3rd Marquess of Salisbury, KG, GCVO, PC. (Prime Minister 1885-1886, 1886-1892, 1895-1902)
I am a Conservative to preserve all that is good in our constitution, a Radical to remove all that is bad. I seek to preserve property and to respect order, and I equally decry the appeal to the passions of the many or the prejudices of the few.
Benjamin Disraeli KG, PC, FRS, Earl of Beaconsfield. (Prime Minister 1868, 1874-1880)
Public opinion is a compound of folly, weakness, prejudice, wrong feeling, right feeling, obstinacy, and newspaper paragraphs.
Sir Robert Peel, Bt. (Prime Minister 1834-1835, 1841-1846)
I consider the right of election as a public trust, granted not for the benefit of the individual, but for the public good.
Robert Jenkinson, 2nd Earl of Liverpool. (Prime Minister 1812-1827)
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.
The Rt Hon. William Pitt, the Younger. (Prime Minister 1783-1801, 1804-1806)
23 Comments:
Uh, uh...I'll wait and see what happens to others first. Looks like some sort of e-baptism thing.
Eeeek .... strange events!
Something ain't right.
Furthermore, on this day of days, when the great unwashed go to the polls to decide on the break-up of our union, there are better things to do than to struggle with a new format. Grrr!
If we were only ruled by men Salmond, Connery and now Murray would be up on treason charges.
Three hundred years of history could be blown away on a whim.
Hi Avi, happy Jack, Ian,
It's well cool! Nothing to worry about! (:
Help I can't work this out! Do I really now need a twitter or Facebook account?
Btw HJ thanks for the bible history.
You are a brave daughter of Israel, Sister Hannah!
I took the plunge, now trying to retrieve my proper profile, not one from 4 years ago!
Blimey, it has a more religious flavour than here. Good to see the new editorial staff on board! :)
It's difficult knowing what to do with this different account and how to set it up!
Plus, Disqus has cut the top of Jack's hat off.
How will the Inspector manage, Jack wonders.
Hi Clive,
All you need to do is to click on the d where it says create account. Put in a name, an e-mail address and a password and voila, the account is there! The username is the email address you use.
After that you can upload a picture, put an introduction about yourself and link to a blog if you write one.
Hi Hannah
Thanks for the help!
Hi Avi,
That's me! I did the ice bucket challenge a couple of weeks ago... discus probably remembered the old account password, perhaps? (:
Hi happy Jack,
I'm sure we can help inspector if he runs into difficulties!
Hi Clive,
No worries!
Hannah
Can anyone help the Inspector? Look at the tangle he got himself into hanging a few rolls of wallpaper. Mind you, if he navigated entry to Pink News then all things are possible.
hi HJ,
I'm sure he'll be okay (:
How many blogs have we got going here?.
Len
Two .... some of us find the 'Reformation' difficult to accept.
*chuckle*
This is a support site for those making the transition and having to swim across the blogosphere.
So it was Adrian Hilton all along.
Hang the thread! Even if there is one.
I had no idea quite how far this country has swung to the left until I listened to Gordon Brown's "Brilliant"!!?? speech of yesterday.
Good Lord! That he can cite one of the foundational planks of the Communist Manifesto as reason to stay in is making me think that if such tripe resonates with the public we can only look forward to even more constraints on our liberties, responsibilities and our individuality.
Forgive the horribly long sentence.
How we have fallen.
This is a support site for those making the transition and having to swim across the blogosphere. (Happy Jack)
LOL!
As I tried to say on the new blog-
Shetland kept the faith.
Seems this new site is a bit like the 'Tardis' not quite sure where one is going to end up...
Glad you are now a reformed character Jack?.
Counter Reformed, Len!
Now, when are you going to join the party, Blowers?
MR'S PROUDIE !!!!!!!!!!
Where are you hiding?
